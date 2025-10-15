When it comes to the Angels, trying to predict who they will trade is an inexact science. Mid way through the 2025 season, for example, it seemed obvious that Kenley Jansen could, and should, be sent to one of the many contending teams in need of a closer, in return for at least a couple of prospects. Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo and Yoan Moncada were amongst the other names seen as likely to depart.

Instead, the Angels briefly became buyers.

Whether it’s a reluctance to lose any of his already shallow roster depth, over-valuing certain guys, or just being totally out of touch with baseball reality, Perry Minasian’s trade plan is anything but clear. But there are three areas where it seems inevitable that someone is going to be dealt before Opening Day 2026.

The Angels players most likely to be traded this offseason

At Least One Outfielder

Even if Mike Trout reluctantly accepts that he’s a full-time DH, the Angels still have a logjam in their outfield. Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Jorge Soler are the headline names, but Bryce Teodosio, Matthew Lugo, Kyren Paris, Gustavo Campero and Nelson Rada are all itching to compete in Spring, and adding in free agency isn’t out of the question.

Soler is the obvious odd man out, as the least reliable defender whose natural fit is that occupied DH spot. However, he’s also arguably the least valuable as a trade piece, after an injury-plagued and offensively uninspired season. Adell would be the most surprising move, given how much the Angels stuck with him until he finally lived up to his considerable hype in 2025.

Taylor Ward is coming off a career year, and has been an integral part of this Angels offense. He’s also been the subject of trade rumours forever, has frustrated fans for just as long with his defence and plate approach, and realistically may never again be as valuable as he is right now. He’s the closest thing they currently have to a perfect trade candidate.

A Young Arm

After nearly a decade of deficiency in Angel’s pitching, Perry has made a concerted effort to stockpile arms, most famously in his 2021 pitcher-only draft. It means that the Angels have a plethora of young, controllable pitchers in their system. It also means that if the Angels want to trade for a big-league player, rather than prospects, then this is the area of depth they will need to draw on.

Caden Dana is the closest thing to a rotation frontrunner they have, with Sam Aldegheri, George Klassen and last year’s number 2 pick Tyler Bremner not too far behind, so it’s tempting to see them as untouchable, but if the Angels are pursuing an ace starter, or a superstar bat, that could change quickly. Chase Silseth and Sam Bachman have struggled with injuries, and are bullpen options at best while Jack Kochanowicz may be running out of chances with the Angels.

That doesn’t mean other teams might not want them, though. Recently the Angels have watched Patrick Sandoval sign with the Red Sox despite being out for the season with a torn UCL, Griffin Canning, after being traded to the Braves for Soler, find early form with the Mets, and Ky Bush (part of that 2021 draft) make his debut with the White Sox after being traded for Lucas Giolito, who has had his own post-Angels rebound.

From the Angels perspective, Bachman and Silseth are the most expendable. But it’s more likely that at least one of their younger arms, unproven but with far more upside, would be needed to swing a big trade. Don’t be shocked if you hear names like Chris Cortez, Trey Gregory-Alford or even Ryan Johnson come up, if the Angels go after an established name to bolster the major league club.

The Wildcard

An unknown factor, outside of Minasian and owner Arte Moreno, may be whoever ends up becoming the new Angel’s manager. There has been a lot of talk about how important Perry sees the culture of the club, and the “makeup” of the players on the roster. That culture could see a shift in priorities with a new boss in the dugout. A move away from power to contact hitting would increase the likelihood of a Ward or Adell trade. A new pitching coach might have a different view about Dana’s future, or Reid Detmers role. A manager determined to bring this team back into contention could cut the leash that the younger players are given to find their way at the major league level, and one who could be caught in the crossfire of that is Logan O’Hoppe. While he’s a popular player, he’s coming off a down year, particularly behind the plate. He could benefit from a change of position, but to where? The outfield is already jammed up, DH is overbooked, and over at first base Nolan Schanuel is at least as valuable as O’Hoppe. Can Logan play third?

The easiest option might be to trade him while they still have Travis d’Arnaud on the books, and hope that Juan Flores keeps up his strong progress through the ranks.

Trading O’Hoppe is by far the least likely of these scenarios, with Ward, Soler and at least one pitcher likely to be moved before even considering any core member of the infield. But given their history, their dire needs in at least three positions and their lack of resources, betting against the Angels trading anyone mentioned above would be a risky proposition.