The Angels are sure making life complicated for their front office right now. After winning a series against the Phillies (that they should have swept) and then getting swept by the Mets, they’ll head home for two crucial series against division rivals Seattle and Texas aiming to clarify exactly where they stand at the trade deadline.

They could buy, to supplement their young core in an unexpected push towards the playoffs. They could sell, dumping a number of expiring contracts with the aim of competing in 2026 and beyond. Or they could pursue a third path that, without breaking the bank or mortgaging the farm, offers up the chance to do both.

3 trade targets who could help the Angels now and in the future

A closer reunion

When the Angels signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $10 million contract at the start of 2025, the logic seemed clear. His veteran presence, and passion to push for 500 saves, would be a fantastic support for Ben Joyce as the young flamethrower gradually stepped up to become the Angels long-term ninth inning answer.

Unfortunately, Jansen has had to be much more than a mentor. Joyce went on the IL on April 11th, and has since had season-ending shoulder surgery. There’s no guarantee he’ll be back for the start of Spring Training, and even if he is, this lost year and his injury history puts the Angels in almost the same position as before when it comes to finding their closer.

One option is simply to try and re-sign Jansen. He has said he wants to help this team win, so why not ask him to back that up with another year on a similar deal?

Another is to reunite with an old friend, Carlos Estevez. The Angels unlocked Estevez as a closer after signing him for 2023, then cashed in a year ago by trading him to the Phillies for George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri. He has 26 saves for the Royals this season, with a 2.74 ERA and 1.148 WHIP, and he’s earning almost exactly as much as Jansen, but with one more year on his contract, and a club option for 2027.

An old enemy in the outfield.

If the Angels trade for an old friend, they could also balance things out by bringing in an old nemesis. Ramon Laureano has tormented the Angels for years, dating back to his time with the A’s. In 75 career games against LAA, he has 63 hits, 15 home runs, and an entire highlight reel of defensive plays.

After a slow start to 2025, he’s caught fire for the Orioles, hitting .333 with a .947 OPS over 37 games heading into the All-Star break. He’s earning $4 million this year, with a $6.5 million 2026 club option that Baltimore, with their hoard of outfield prospects, are unlikely to enact – but that the Angels could. He still has a cannon of an arm from either outfield corner, and would be a significant defensive upgrade over Jorge Soler, and arguably even Mike Trout, in right field.

A fifth starter

When the Angels started the second half with a bullpen game against the Phillies, it not only ended their remarkable starting rotation run, but it indicated that, despite the number of young arms in their system, it’s still unclear which of them is the next man up. For various reasons, they are quite rightly giving Caden Dana, George Klassen, Ryan Johnson et al more time to develop, so bringing in another controllable starter with big league experience is a no-brainer.

Edward Cabrera’s name has been linked to the Angels for some time, but with Miami enjoying faster-than-expected results from a young core of their own, even if he is available his asking price would likely be far too high. However another former Marlin, Trevor Rogers, could become a casualty of Baltimore’s crushing letdown of a season.

Since returning from the IL in May, Rogers has gone 3-1 with a 1.74 ERA in 7 starts. He’s still only 27, and remains arbitration eligible in 2026. Although Baltimore have reportedly indicated a trade is unlikely, the underlying numbers suggest that current ERA isn’t sustainable and they’ve already demoted him to Triple A once, so anything is possible.

These ideas don’t fill every hole the Angel’s would need to make a serious run at the post season, and there are obviously bigger names available if they choose to go all in. But one or more of the above names would add to this year’s roster, without subtracting from the 2026 team in any significant way, and open up some roster flexibility both now and over the offseason.

