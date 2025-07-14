Angels just made the biggest mistake in the 2025 draft- and it's not even close

The Los Angeles Angels passed on the top-rated prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft to select Tyler Bremner in a disastrous move that will haunt the franchise for years to come. It was a stunning pick. Nobody had him ranked as a top-ten prospect and most expected him to go in the middle of the first round. Instead, it was the Angels that took him off the board at second overall.

Kiley McDaniel rated Bremner with a 45 Future Value grade, but eight players he would rank in his top 100 prospects and two with 55 grades where available when the Angeles selected. Bremner is older than Kade Anderson, who was projected as the top prospect. LA allowed Anderson to slide to third where the rival Mariners happily selected him.

Bremner has a plus changeup, but the Angels took him well above his projection. Clearly, LA saw something others didn’t. They likely took a shot at signing him below his slot value, but even that is risky. They had a chance to land a future star and instead opted for a middling college prospect with a limited ceiling. It was a disaster.

The Angels unquestionably made the biggest mistake of the 2025 MLB Draft

Many thought LA would take Liam Doyle, but they even passed on him for Bremner. Their newest right-hander now has a heap of pressure that comes with being the shocking number two overall pick over what many believed to be the two best players in this class. Ethan Holliday and Kade Anderson project by most to be future All-Stars. If those two blossom, Angeles fans will be even more crushed by this selection.

Bremner is no guarantee to remain a starter. He could top out as a reliever and never make a massive mark in the majors. The Angels wanted to save money and use it on other draft picks. That is a fine strategy, but not ideal when there are potential game-changing big leaguers on the board. Fans were stunned by this pick. It was a massive gamble by LA and one they will regret.

It was a massive mistake by an organization that regularly makes them. LA hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014, despite having one of the best players in the MLB the entire time. It has been a comedy of errors over the last decade-plus. This is just the latest in every fan's nightmare.

