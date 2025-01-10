Angels News: One former reliever DFA'd by the Giants, another DFA'd by the Reds

A couple of former Angels relievers' futures are in a state of limbo at the moment. Austin Warren, a former Angels reliever, was recently waived by the San Francisco Giants after they claimed Sam Huff off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Warren missed the majority of the past two seasons with elbow issues. It remains to be seen whether or not Warren is traded or placed on waivers, but given his unavailability the past two years he likely not be traded, placed on waivers, clear waivers, and either be released or sent to the minor leagues.

Warren pitched for the Angels' big league team across the 2021-2023 seasons, amassing 38 innings, 31 strikeouts, 10 walks, and 15 earned runs in that span. In 2023, Warren was only able to pitch 8.2 innings across both MLB and MiLB in his last season with the Angels. 2021 was the North Carolina native's best professional season. In 20.1 innings pitched for the Halos, Warren posted an ERA+ of 256, a FIP on 2.09, an xERA of 2.37, and xBA of .191. He was originally drafted by the Halos in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of UNC Wilmington.

Roansy Contreras waived for the third time this offseason

The waiver carousel can be a scary thing, and unfortunately Roansy Contreras is currently on it. For the third time this off-season, Contreras has been waived. It was the fourth time he has been waived since May.

Reds Designate Roansy Contreras For Assignment https://t.co/OPq60x9mll pic.twitter.com/guOqxWjWWj — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) January 7, 2025

The Angels sent the Pirates cash in exchange for the now 25-year-old in May. Despite a live arm that can average 95mph on a four-seam and 52 innings pitched for the Angels last season, Contreras posted poor results and found himself getting waived in October. It was his first season as a full-time reliever after coming up through the Pirates' pipeline as a starter with great potential. He was claimed by the Rangers, but a little over a month later they waived him. The Reds picked him up, but opted to DFA him after they trading for Gavin Lux.

Will poor Roansy find himself a permanent home soon, or continue to be added and dropped by clubs looking for depth? His off-season is reminiscent of the Kyle Tyler saga a couple years back, where he was waived four times in three weeks. Perhaps a team will unlock Contreras in 2025 once he exits this gnarly ride around the league.

