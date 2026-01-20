Angels' pursuit of sleeper third base option may already be doomed

The Los Angeles Angels have a need at third base, but the available options are dwindling. The Angels were never a serious suitor for Alex Bregman, who signed with the Chicago Cubs, and the same was the case for Nolan Arenado, who was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. We've reached the point where veteran free agents may be interested in discounted deals, but there is one hurdle Los Angeles may not be able to clear.

Eugenio Suarez remains a free agent who makes sense for the Angels and their price point; however, The Athletic's (subscription required) Ken Rosenthal had some intel that would work against Los Angeles' favor. While noting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have interest in Suarez, the MLB insider added that the veteran slugger may prefer to play for a contender.

Angels’ odds of landing Eugenio Suarez just took a hit

It's hard to fault Suarez's logic. After opening the 2025 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he was thrust into a postseason race with the Seattle Mariners after being traded at the deadline. Suarez and the Mariners nearly reached the World Series, and with the veteran approaching the wrong side of 30, playing for a contender may be the priority.

While the Pirates could make the argument to Suarez that his arrival could turn them into a contender, the same logic can't be applied to the Angels.

The Angels have questions throughout their pitching staff, while Mike Trout has flashed signs of Father Time catching up to him.

The trade for Josh Lowe also matches a similar feeling throughout their entire starting lineup. There's potential among the Los Angeles' young position players, but entering 2026, it's far from a group that is going to reach its ceiling. Zach Neto remains the piece the Angels should build their next core around, but adding Suarez to that mix won't elevate the expectations to that of a contender.

If not Suarez, it's hard ot identify how the Angels will address their need at third base. Trading for a blocked prospect like Matt Shaw would do them wonders, but the Angels don't have the farm system to make an enticing proposal.

If anything, the latest development with Suarez confirms that the Angels will remain stuck in the mud until they pick a definitive lane.