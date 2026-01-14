This Angels trade proposal could exploit Cubs logjam created by Alex Bregman signing

After signing free agent third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal, the Chicago Cubs have an influx of infielders and only so many spots. As such, many MLB experts and pundits expect Chicago to jettison someone to free up the logjam that Bregman's signing created.

Matt Shaw seems like the most likely candidate to be moved, and the Los Angeles Angels should pounce on the opportunity. Shaw completed his rookie season in 2025, and while his bat lagged behind his glove, many scouts expect big things from the 24-year-old moving forward.

Shaw represents a Gold Glove-caliber third baseman who's pre-arbitration eligible and won't reach free agency until after the 2031 season. The timeline fits. The position fits. But what will it cost? If the Angels are serious about swinging a trade for Shaw — and they should be — his services won't come cheap.

What type of trade package would the Angels have to assemble to pry Matt Shaw away from the Cubs?

The Cubs don't need to move Shaw. As stated earlier, he's making the Major League minimum in terms of salary, has minor-league options remaining, and provides plenty of depth for a Chicago club that's looking to make some noise in 2026. Any trade for Shaw would have overwhelmed the Cubs' front office and helped them to contend during the upcoming season.

Strangely enough, that works out well for an Angels' organization whose farm system is among the worst in the league. The Halos haven't met a prospect they didn't want to accelerate through the minor leagues, and as such would have to deal from their big-league roster in order to make a deal work.

The Cubs would undoubtedly be looking for pitching, and Reid Detmers would be the logical fit. The Halos may have trouble parting with the left-hander after finally watching him succeed in a relief role last season, but almost any potential deal for Shaw likely includes the Angels' former first-rounder. The Angels plan to give Detmers a chance to regain a spot in the rotation this spring, but he may be better off using him as a trade chip.

But Detmers alone won't be enough to get a deal done. Players like Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto, and Christian Moore wouldn't be on the table, but what about Jo Adell? Angels fans finally saw a breakout in 2025, and while there's a lot of pop in that bat, there's a lot of swing and miss, too.

Adell's defense is also one of the worst in all of Major League Baseball, and swapping him for Shaw would be a net positive for the Angels' overall defense. Adell was worth -14 defensive runs saved (DRS) in 2025, while Shaw posted 12 DRS at third base. The Cubs have an outfield of Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, and Seiya Suzuki, but Adell's right-handed bat would help bring balance to Chicago's lineup.

Would a swap of Detmers and Adell for Shaw be enough to get a deal done? Perhaps, but at the very least, it would get the conversation started. Shaw's name has already garnered a lot of attention this offseason, and the Angels like his upside; they'd be foolish not to enter the bidding for his services.