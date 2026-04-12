Ben Joyce’s return timeline should have Angels fans legitimately concerned

One of the bright spots of the Los Angeles Angels' spring training was the recovery of Ben Joyce. The Angels' young flamethrower had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder last May, but optimism was high coming into camp that his rehab was going well and that he was scheduled to begin throwing again.

However, that optimism may not translate to the quick return that Angels fans were likely hoping for. Amidst a recent Q&A Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher put together for the Orange County Register, he revealed that while Joyce was throwing all of his pitches as of March, his rehab is going slower than initially thought. That would make it seem as though fans shouldn't expect to see Joyce return anytime soon.

Ben Joyce's timeline doesn't mesh with Angels' short-term needs

Fans were hoping Joyce was going to be back on the mound in the late innings relatively soon, but those same fans may want to brace for disappointment. According to Fletcher, it doesn't seem like Joyce can throw all of his pitches with confidence yet.

Combine that with what was a severe shoulder injury, add in Joyce's previous health concerns, and the Angels definitely don't seem interested in rushing him back at all. The one saving grace is that he isn't on the 60-day IL, so it is at least possible for Joyce to return in May.

Of course, this presents a bit of a problem for the Angels' bullpen. Jordan Romano has held things down reasonably well, and Kirby Yates seems to be progressing towards a return, but LA is a bit short-handed when it comes to quality relievers at the moment. The entirely predictable news that Robert Stephenson is injured again didn't help matters whatsoever, and he's now scheduled to miss the entire season.

Unfortunately, this is the risk you take with power arms like Joyce. The laws of physics are not kind, and the human body is soft and has limits. Joyce's velocity pushed right up against that limit, and now it is going to take time to get him back in fighting shape.

If Joyce is back to 100%, he'll be worth the wait. If, however, the Angels get into the summer months before his return and he is throwing 94, that could be a problem.