Former Angels slugger confirms HGH use nearly 2 decades after Mitchell Report

Although he is best remembered as a member of the Boston Red Sox, at one point in time, hulking lefty slugger Mo Vaughn made baseball history by signing a six-year $80 million contract with the Angels ahead of the 1999 season.

A three-time All-Star and the 1995 AL MVP, Vaughn came to Anaheim with much fanfare as the hulking first baseman was one of the most-feared hitters in the game at that point.

Like many gigantic Angels' free-agent deals since, that contract did not go according to plan and Vaughn played just two years with the Angels and was out of baseball before the expiration date of that contract.

While one can argue that the lefty masher was productive in his Angels' tenure, he slashed .276/.362/.503 with 69 home runs and 225 RBI in 1999 and 2000, he missed the entire 2001 season with a knee injury before ultimately being dealt to the New York Mets in exchange for Kevin Appier.

Mo Vaughn's knee injury with the Angels led to his HGH usage and ultimately the end of his career

It took 18 years for Vaughn to open up about his HGH usage after being named in the infamous Mitchell report back in 2007. In speaking with the Athletic, Vaughn detailed how in 2002 he was trying to save his career after being diagnosed with a degenerative knee condition following his injury.

"“I was trying to do everything I could,” Vaughn told The Athletic about his desire to stay on the field. “I knew I had a bad, degenerative knee. I was shooting HGH in my knee. Whatever I could do to help the process …”" Mo Vaughn via the Athletic

While the end of Vaughn's Angels' tenure is marred by what could have been, and his legacy damaged by his desperation to overcome his injury and continue his once-promising career, it's important to remember the human side of the game.

Unlike the current club record holder for worst contract ever, Anthony Rendon, Vaughn should be remembered for his passion for the game. That passion led him to make an unfortunate choice, though it's worth noting that HGH was not a banned substance at the time.

Moreover, the reason behind that choice was the desperation to continue playing the game he loved, a game that he had played at a very high level for years.

While Mo Vaughn's Angels tenure may not have ended how fans would have liked, he deserves some respect, not only for the two seasons of monster home runs he provided, which enthralled Angels fans, but for his passion for the game that isn't present in every player.

That passion led Vaughn to make an unfortunate choice, but understanding his reasoning should give the necessary context to view him as what he was, one of the game's most fearsome sluggers.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout