3 players CTTP believes the Angels should target
CTTP's LA Angels potential FA targets: Jean Segura
Angels legend Jean Segura is the final target they have in their article. While I'm more interested in the pitchers, there is a need for more help in the middle infield.
Luis Rengifo did have a solid 2022 season but he wasn't great in the field and because of his lack of plate discipline, only had a 103 OPS+.
David Fletcher is a guy who hasn't really hit for most of his career but plays excellent defense. Both players are replaceable and with Rengifo generating trade interest it might be interesting to sign someone like Segura and ship Rengifo off elsewhere if the return makes sense.
Both Rengifo and Fletcher might be better suited as utility infielders rather than being handed an everyday role.
Segura isn't a flashy name and I'd understand why Angels fans would be a little annoyed with a Segura reunion with all of the big-name shortstops available. Frankly, I would be too. But, he's definitely an upgrade over what the Angels have right now.
Segura slashed .277/.336/.387 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI. He only played 98 games this season due to injury but has been durable for most of his career, and that's something Fletcher and the Angels struggle with.
He's a guy who will hit around .280 with 10-15 home runs with solid speed and defense. The Angels really could use consistency at the bottom of their order and Segura would provide that. The contract wouldn't be massive and would allow the Angels to do other things.
It might not be the dream signing, but it makes the Angels better which is what we really want anyway.