Angels news: Adell+Moniak, strange World Series prediction, more
The Los Angeles Angels signed Brett Phillips to be the Opening Day fourth outfielder. Whether that'll end up being a good signing or not remains to be seen, but it does tell us one thing. Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak will almost certainly barring injury not be on the Opening Day roster.
This could mean one of two things. Either one or both of them plays every day in AAA and hopefully rakes. Whoever performs better of the two (if both remain with the organization) would come up to play if/when an outfielder gets hurt.
It could also mean one (or both) gets traded to help the Angels fill out the rest of the roster. The Angels could use another starting pitcher. They could use another back-end reliever. They could also use an upgrade at shortstop. What Perry decides to do with these former blue chip prospects remains to be seen. What do you think should be done?
More Angels news:
MLB.com predicted the next ten World Series winners and let's just say the list is a little strange. They have the Dodgers winning it all this upcoming season despite losing Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson and replacing them with the remains of Noah Syndergaard and Miguel Rojas. They have the Giants somehow signing Juan Soto and winning it all just two years from now.
What about the Angels? Do they actually win something with Mike Trout on the roster?
MLB news:
The Padres signed Nelson Cruz to a one-year deal worth just $1 million dollars. Cruz is coming off a rough year with Washington but at a bargain like that the deal makes a lot of sense for San Diego who could use more thump in their DH spot. Maybe Cruz in a better situation hits another 30 homers, it wouldn't completely shock me.
The Dodgers traded for Miguel Rojas in exchange for an infield prospect. The Dodgers lost Trea Turner and needed a shortstop and they get one in Rojas. While he isn't a great hitter, Rojas is an elite defender and I'm not shocked the Dodgers made this move. Rojas is a guy I felt the Angels might've pursued with their shortstop situation.