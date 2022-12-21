Angels news: Brandon Drury, Carlos Correa, MLB news, more
The Los Angeles Angels made a move! They signed Brandon Drury to a two-year deal. Drury figures to slot in at second base most nights but gives the Angels another versatile weapon and some much-needed depth. The Halos have a bunch of infielders who can move all over the diamond whenever they want to.
The Angels have done a great job adding to a lineup that needed pieces. They have at least seven hitters you can expect 20+ home runs from and have lengthened the lineup very well around Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The one issue the Angels have is their lack of a shortstop. Rengifo and Fletcher can play the position, but is that really what we want?
More Angels news:
The first Mock Draft for the 2023 MLB Draft was released and had the Angels selecting an interesting prospect coming from TCU. He fits the mold of the kind of player the Angels have been looking at for the last couple of years.
How does the Angels lineup look with Brandon Drury in it? It's unclear where he'll hit but this lineup is very deep.
MLB news:
The New York Mets shocked the baseball world as they signed Carlos Correa to a twelve-year deal. Correa had a medical concern in his physical with the Giants and ended up signing with the Mets just hours later for slightly less than he signed with the Giants for. Correa will play third base for the Mets in what's a truly shocking move.
The Mets were not done as they re-signed Adam Ottavino on a two-year deal worth $14.5 million dollars. Ottavino had a great year for the Mets and cashed in. The Angels still need a reliever, Ottavino would've been a good one to sign.
The Padres signed Matt Carpenter to a two-year deal. The second year is a player option. Carpenter enjoyed an impressive bounce back year with the Yankees and cashes in after signing a minor league deal last offseason.