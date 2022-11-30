Angels news: Halos make another move, MLB news, more
The Los Angeles Angels have made another move, inking right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal. He's the third veteran reliever the Angels have signed to a minor league deal in the last week, joining Jacob Webb and Chris Devenski.
Holder was good for the Yankees in 2017 and 2018 but has since not been good and hasn't even pitched at the big league level since 2020.
While these aren't the big-name relievers we want to see, you shouldn't panic. I'm confident the Angels will sign at least a couple of relievers to MLB deals. Guys like Holder will be in Spring Training trying to compete for a roster spot. The move involves zero risk and the potential for some sort of reward.
More Angels news:
Shohei Ohtani took home an award as he won the Edgar Martinez Most Outstanding Designated Hitter Award. To me, it's interesting that he won this award (and rightfully so) but Yordan Alvarez won the Silver Slugger. Ohtani should've won both as he was a full-time DH while Alvarez played mostly in the field. Regardless, it's good to see Shohei at least win SOMETHING.
Where do you think the Angels stack up in the AL West after their moves? They've made three big moves at positions of need to upgrade what was a lackluster roster. It takes a lot to pass the defending champs and the Mariners, however.
MLB news:
Jacob deGrom has a surprise suitor, the Tampa Bay Rays. It feels like the Rays have been in on big free agents lately but haven't landed any of them. deGrom is from North Florida which isn't too far from Tampa so maybe they can convince him to go there. I'd be shocked, but there's a chance if they're meeting with him.
The Mets met with Carlos Rodon yesterday. I still think they end up with deGrom, but it's good for them to cover their bases.
The Nationals made two moves, signing Stone Garrett and Jeimer Candelario to one-year deals. Garrett showed some nice potential as a rookie but Arizona has a loaded outfield. Candelario was non-tendered by the Tigers after an abysmal 2022 but has been good in the past. I like these moves for Washington.
The Dodgers signed Shelby Miller to an MLB deal. I'm glad the Angels did not sign him, as the former all-star has a 7.02 ERA in 65 appearances since that all-star campaign.