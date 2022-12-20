Angels news: Randazzo, shortstops, MLB news, more
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly going to hire Wayne Randazzo to be their new TV play-by-play voice. Since the departure of Victor Rojas after the 2020 season, the Angels haven't really had a set face of their broadcast.
Matt Vasgergian is a popular name who calls Angels games here and there but due to his commitments elsewhere cannot do the job full time. Patrick O'Neil did some work as well in this role, but he never stuck.
Randazzo will hopefully be the guy we look forward to hearing on TV for years to come.
More Angels news:
After losing out on the premier shortstops in free agency, the Angels can look to trades to fill that need. The names available on the market aren't great, but they don't have to be great to be upgrades over what they had. The Angels had one of the worst shortstops situations in baseball this past season. Any of these players would be upgrades over what they currently have.
The list of Angels free agents after the 2023 season isn't very long, but it includes some very important players. We all know about Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency but who else could enter free agency after the season?
MLB news:
The Padres signed Seth Lugo to a two-year $15 million dollar deal. The Angels were interested in Lugo, potentially as a starter, but he ends up in San Diego to join their rotation. I would've loved Lugo as a reliever but wasn't enamored with the idea of him in the rotation due to his previous struggles there, so I'm fine with the Angels passing on him.
The Orioles have received trade interest in Jorge Mateo. With the elite shortstops already signed, teams might be willing to give up a lot to get a serviceable shortstop like Mateo in a trade. He doesn't do much with the bat but led the league with 35 stolen bases this past season and plays elite defense at shortstop. It's unclear if Baltimore will actually be willing to trade him, but the Angels should be making a call.
The Royals are signing Jordan Lyles to a two-year contract. Nathan Eovaldi is probably the only guy left that the Angels would give a multi-year deal to so I assume they weren't in on this veteran starter. Hopefully the Angels have their eye on someone to fill in the back end of their rotation.
Former Angel David MacKinnon agreed to a deal to play in the NPB. MacKinnon played in 16 games for the Angels this past season and had seven hits in 37 at-bats with no extra-base hits. He was great in the minors but it never translated to the bigs. Hopefully he gets a fresh start in Japan and performs well.
The Orioles signed Mychal Givens to a one-year $5 million dollar deal. The veteran had a nice year for the Cubs and Mets and cashes in with a team he was on before in Baltimore.