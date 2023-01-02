Angels news: Team sale update, reliever target, more
Los Angeles Angels fans have been dreaming of the day Arte Moreno would finally sell the team. This newest update looks promising, as there're some potential buyers listed and some reasons why he'd want to sell in the first place.
Moreno seems farther along in the process of selling than we initially thought. Commissioner Manfred had said he hopes the Angels complete a sale by Opening Day but he didn't give much information other than that timeline. With more information accessible now, this seems a lot more realistic.
More Angels news:
The Angels could use another reliever to improve what's an average bullpen at best right now. Adding this veteran who's one of the best relievers on the market left would provide the boost this 'pen needs.
The Angels made three more minor league signings. Perry Minasian has made this a focal point this offseason, and that's not a bad thing. It's easy to forget Jimmy Herget was a minor league signing, he's now one of the focal points of the Angels bullpen. Brandon Drury was a minor league signing before hitting 28 home runs last season. It's not exciting right now, but if one of these signings ever turns into something, you'll once again see why teams do this.
MLB news:
Yesterday was probably the quietest day in the offseason with virtually no rumors being leaked. Maybe the GM's were having too much fun on New Year's Eve. Yu Chang reportedly has three teams interested in him. With all of the infielders the Angels have, there's no chance they're interested in him on a major league deal but if he's taking a minor league deal maybe they're one of the three.