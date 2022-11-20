Angels trade candidate: Luis Rengifo: Keep or move?
The Los Angeles Angels have made two moves to address two different needs so far this offseason.
First, they signed Tyler Anderson to join what already was a solid rotation. While they still should sign another starter, Anderson is a great start.
The Angels also made a trade for Gio Urshela. While the fit isn't perfect, he does provide much-needed depth. The Angels now have six infielders for four spots. One of the extra infielders is Luis Rengifo.
The LA Angels should trade Luis Rengifo.
After acquiring Gio Urshela, the need for Rengifo is less clear to me. The Angels don't seem to be planning to play Urshela at shortstop, which means the Angels should still look to acquire one.
The Angels have David Fletcher and Livan Soto already on the roster. While Fletcher's bat is very underwhelming, he's a Gold Glove-caliber second baseman. He provides more value at the position than Rengifo does, as he struggles at second base defensively and I'm not fully convinced about his profile offensively. With Rengifo coming off of the season he's coming off of, his value is at its highest right now.
Rengifo slashed .264/.294/.429 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI. He was one of the Angels' best hitters down the stretch.
Rengifo's sudden ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark was great to see, but he walked at just a 3.3% clip. In fact, he drew as many walks as he hit home runs. That kind of success seems unsustainable. Someone to hit .264 and have an OBP under .300 is pretty crazy.
Like Urshela, Rengifo is at his best defensively at third base. With Urshela seemingly the backup plan for if/when Anthony Rendon gets hurt again, Rengifo becomes more movable.
With the 25-year-old coming off of his best year and generating trade interest, the time to move him is now. The Angels can look to acquire a piece that can help them fill another need like a reliever, a back-end starter, or a corner outfielder.