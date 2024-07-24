Angels' trade deadline aimlessness could actually be part of smart strategy
By Drew Koch
The All-Star Game has passed, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy chose not to allow the Los Angeles Angels' lone All-Star Tyler Anderson to pitch in the Midsummer Classic, and the MLB trade deadline is now a week away.
Angels fans know that the pain they've felt watching this year's team is only going to increase after July 30, as the Halos are undoubtedly going to be sellers at the deadline. Several members of the Angels active roster could be on the move in the coming days, and the fanbase is ready for August to arrive.
It's been obvious to anybody who's kept tabs on the Halos this season that things in Anaheim were over before the first pitch was thrown on Opening Day. Shohei Ohtani departed during free agency, and the Angels' front office did nothing to improve this year's team.
Knowing that the 2024 season was over before it truly began, the Angels fanbase has grown impatient with GM Perry Minasian. What is he waiting for? Fans know the roster is going to be dismantled, so just do it already.
But perhaps Minasian and Co. are doing something they rarely do — exercising patience. A franchise known for their accelerated promotion of top prospects and impulse buying in free agency ... could actually be approaching the trade deadline with a plan?
Odd as it may seem, the longer LA holds onto their assets, the more desperate contending teams will become. If you look at the race in the National League, 10 teams are in the mix for a Wild Card spot. If you flip over to the AL, only four organizations (including the Angels) are likely to be sellers at the deadline.
That means the Halos could stand to profit greatly in this seller's market. With so many teams in contention, the price tag for prized assets is only going to increase. Though the Angels have maintained that they'll only look trade those players whose contract is up after 2024, should one of the potential buyers put forth an offer for Taylor Ward, Tyler Anderson, or Luis Rengifo, LA may have to rethink their position. Or maybe they're acting like that'll be what happens.
Given the history of this Angels front office, it's easy to assume that Minasian is dragging his feet and the fanbase is in for disappointment at the deadline. But waiting for buyers to become desperate and allowing other sellers to lay out the expected return for trade assets isn't the worst strategy either.