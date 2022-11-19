Could the Gio Urshela trade lead to a Carlos Correa signing?
The Los Angeles Angels made their first trade of the offseason, acquiring Gio Urshela from the Twins.
Urshela comes to Los Angeles without a real established position. He's a third baseman, but of course, Anthony Rendon is there. With virtually no way to move Rendon, Urshela might be the new first baseman for the Angels.
With shortstop still open, could the Angels look to make a big splash?
Could the Angels look to sign Carlos Correa after the Gio Urshela trade?
Dan Hayes, a Twins writer for The Athletic, tweeted about just how close Urshela and Correa are. Could this be a way for the Angels to convince Correa to join Urshela in Anaheim?
I highly doubt a Correa signing is in the cards for the Angels this offseason. With Arte Moreno looking to sell, I can't imagine he'd be willing to pay the contract necessary to sign him. The Angels reportedly aren't even interested in one of the big-name shortstops.
I believe the only way the Angels consider signing Correa or any of the star shortstops would be if they took a deal similar to the one Correa just got from the Twins last offseason. He signed a three-year deal for $105.3 million dollars with Minnesota which included opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.
A deal like this one would give the Angels a chance to be competitive in 2023 and potentially sway Shohei Ohtani to remain an Angel. It'd also be a contract that's tradable at the deadline if the Angels were not competitive and it wouldn't hurt them financially long-term like the Anthony Rendon deal.
Correa signing another one of these short-term deals seems unlikely but you never truly know what a free agent wants to do.
The Angels would still benefit greatly by upgrading shortstop and Correa would be such a massive upgrade over David Fletcher. I just can't see it happening.