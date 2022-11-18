Heyman does not list Angels among teams interested in star shortstops
In a perfect world, the Los Angeles Angels would be in on every big free agent. I mean, the team hasn't made the postseason since 2014 and won just 73 games in 2022.
The Angels have a need at shortstop as guys like Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher are not the answer there, but signing one of the four star free agent shortstops always seemed like a dream.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post said there are 11 teams interested in the big-name shortstops. The Angels are not one of the listed teams.
It's obviously disappointing but it's expected to not see the Angels on this list of teams interested.
The Angels have already signed Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal to bolster what already was a solid rotation. They could still use another arm, but this was a very good start to a very important offseason for the Angels.
A couple of days ago, Jim Bowden predicted the Angels to sign the biggest-name shortstop available in Trea Turner. While this always seemed unrealistic, it was cool to see them listed.
With Arte Moreno looking to sell the team, signing a shortstop to a mega-contract never seemed likely.
There are shortstops like Elvis Andrus and Jose Iglesias available who would probably be upgrades over what the Angels have that they can sign, or they can sign a different infielder while playing guys like Fletcher and Rengifo at shortstop.
With a bunch of other holes the Angels need to fill, avoiding the huge money deals and spreading the available money around will make them a more well-rounded team.
As cool as it would be to see Trea Turner in an Angels uniform, that probably wouldn't be as good as seeing Tyler Anderson and a bunch of serviceable players who can help the Angels win more.