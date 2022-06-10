LA Angels: 3 ideal long-term replacements for Joe Maddon
No. 2 ideal long-term replacement for LA Angels' Manager Joe Maddon: Ray Montgomery
Ray Montgomery is the one that LA Angels fans need to keep their eyes on the most. That's because many speculate that he'll be the next guy. Many around the game believe he could potentially be the manager-in-waiting for the Halos.
They began believing that when he took over as the Halo bench coach this year after spending last year as the Angels' Director of Player Personnel. He's a front office 'guy,' and it's clear that part of the Angels' issue with Maddon is that he wasn't too big into the analytics that the front office wanted him to buy into.
The Halos are absolutely going to be factoring the acceptance of analytics in their new hire, and Montgomery certainly has that type of background. He would likely fit with how Angels GM Perry Minasian sees the best candidate. IS he a good candidate? Well, that's not clear at all.
He doesn't have any coaching experience other than this year, so there's nearly nothing to judge him off of. The opinions of those around him will be king when it comes to whether he proves to be a good candidate for the job or not.