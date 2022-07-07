No. 1 reason why LA Angels can survive Archie Bradley's injury
Archie Bradley was supposed to be a terrific addition to this LA Angels bullpen, and just when it began to look like it, he is now dealing with a serious injury. Bradley was posting a 1.42 ERA and .167 BAA in his last eight games. He has a 3.35 FIP on the season, along with a 3.53 xERA--proving his 4.82 ERA is quite misleading.
Now, however, the Halos won't be able to continue seeing him stay hot after breaking his right (throwing) elbow while falling when joining the Angels bench-clearing brawl against the Mariners. There is a player on the Angels, however, who has what it takes to stop the bleeding.
That player is Jose Quijada, who's had an underrated season for the Halos. Quijada is a lot of fun to watch with his confidence and competitive nature. The stats, however, also look overall pretty strong for the fourth-year reliever. Quijada has a 2.38 ERA on the season to go along with a 170 ERA+.
Jose Quijada is the X-Factor for the LA Angels while Archie Bradley is hurt.
If there's anyone the LA Angels can trust to step up in Archie Bradley's place, it's got to be Jose Quijada. He's been hot dating back to his last seven games of 2021, where he boasted an 0.96 FIP in that span with a 2.84 ERA. He struck out 10 in 6.1 IP, and only walked two.
This year, he's still striking out a lot of batters. 11.1 per nine innings to be exact. That K/9 rate has always been high; and is at 13.1 over the course of his career. He can be trusted in high-leverage situations. Anyone watching him can tell he's a gamer, and he knows how to punch somebody out when he needs to.
He also hasn't allowed a single homer all year, which makes him even more trustworthy. Only allowing a .195 batting average on the season, if there's anyone who can really break out in Bradley's absence, it's him. Quijada has what it takes to be a high-impact reliever when the Angels need it most.