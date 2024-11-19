The Angels should add these prospects to the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft

The Angels have until 3 p.m. PT on November 19th to protect their Rule-5 eligible prospects. Not only do they need to consider which prospects to add/protect, but who they need to designate for assignment off their 40-man as a corresponding move for their own prospects and anybody who they want to select in the major league portion of the draft in December.

3pm PT is the deadline for clubs to add players to their 40-man to protect them from the Rule-5 Draft, here are the Angels R5 eligible players: -- expect Matthew Lugo to be added, with potential for Ryan Costeiu and Hayden Seig (note: Angels 40-man roster is currently full) pic.twitter.com/Xn0jptMw7k — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) November 19, 2024

Who should the Angels protect, and who should they DFA?

The Angels have three top 30 MLB prospects who could be added to their 40-man: Matthew Lugo, Ryan Costeiu, and Adrian Placencia. Lugo is a virtual lock to be added. It has been reported as such by the Angels' beat writers, and he is a high priority prospect given they just traded for him a few months ago. The 23-year-old nephew of Carlos Beltrán is the Angels' 12th ranked prospect.

After missing the entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery, Costeiu flashed his potential in an almost full year at High-A. He made 18 starts at High A, threw 73 innings, struck out 79 batters, only allowed 42 hits, and accrued a 2.84 ERA. Costeiu sports an above average fastball and changeup, but holding him back is the fact that he has yet to pitch at the AA level. He is the 15th ranked prospect in the Angels system. Placencia is an interesting candidate, as he is a high priority prospect whose potential remains intriguing. However, he is only 21-years-old and has not produced well at the minor league level.

Other intriguing options are Jack Dashwood, Mason Erla, Brett Kerry, Brandon Dufault, Luke Murphy, and Nick Jones. Erla and Murphy were able to make it through a full season at AA Rocket City pitching out of the bullpen, and posted very impressive 3.35 xFIP and 2.92 xFIP respectively. Erla is more of an East-West pitcher while Murphy is more of a North-South.

The Angels' 40-man roster is currently full, standing exactly at 40 players. The most likely DFA candidates are Gustavo Campero, Bryce Teodosio, Eric Wagaman, Kyren Paris, and Kelvin Caceres.

Prediction: the Angels add Lugo, Costeiu, and Erla and DFA Campero, Teodosio, Wagaman.

