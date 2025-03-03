Veteran slugger's poor spring showing jeopardizes his Angels' future

When the Angels signed J.D. Davis to a minor-league contract back in January, it looked like the veteran slugger could be a perfect fit for what ailed the team. With experience at both corner infield spots, some ability to play in the corner outfield, and a history of crushing lefties, he seemed more likely than most minor league free-agents to make the team.

After all, the Angels needed depth at third. They could have used a right-handed caddy with power to spell the contact-oriented, lefty swinging Nolan Schanuel at first. His ability to play the corner outfield spots was just an added bonus.

While 2024 was a rough year for Davis, who split time with the Athletics and the Yankees following a midseason trade, he previously had a five-year run of above average offensive performance.

During that stretch, his best year was 2019 with the New York Mets where he slashed .307/.369/.527 with 22 homers and a 137 wRC+. His worst year during that run was 2023, which saw him post a .248/.325/.413 with 18 dingers and a 103 wRC+.

J.D. Davis's poor spring showing may be a continuation of his decline

The Angels were clearly hoping that J.D. Davis's poor 2024 where he slashed just .218/.293/.338 was a blip on the radar and he'd be an underrated pickup on a minor-league deal in 2025, but his spring performance so far points to the end of the road nearing for the soon-to-be 32 year old.

Strikeouts have always been a part of Davis's game, running a career K-rate of 27.2% and spiking as high as 33.4% in 2022, yet his power and walk rate have always been enough to overcome this deficiency.

However, through six spring games and 11 plate appearances, Davis has struck out a whopping 63.6% of the time. That's a small sample for sure, however, it's a big concern for a guy coming off a year like Davis just had.

Fortunately for the Halos, they're in a better place as far as infield depth. While they "lost" Anthony Rendon for the year, the addition of Yoan Moncada could provide the team with an X-factor at third base. His presence, plus Luis Rengifo, and a cast of other depth options with the ability to man the hot corner make Davis's presence less of a necessity.

One area where Davis could still help out would be at first. The other top options to back up Schanuel, Ryan Noda and Niko Kavadas, are both lefties making them poor fits as a replacement option against tough southpaw matchups.

In order for Davis to earn that role, he'll have to quickly show some signs of life before it is too late. If his struggles to make contact continue, however, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Angels quickly cut bait.

