Yankees look like clear Angels' trade fit amidst Aaron Judge uncertainty, Cody Bellinger injury

Success at the MLB trade deadline often comes down to timing, and the Los Angeles Angels' timing was already looking pretty great. With two-thirds of the league seemingly buyers to some degree, the Angels find themselves as one of the few motivated sellers that have a lot of tradeable assets other teams actually want. New general manager John Mozeliak has to be loving the level of control he has on the trade market at the moment, and it is only getting better and better.

While the Angels and Yankees don't line up on trades particularly often due to the usual AL rivalry biases, each team's trade needs and wants do seem to match up well this year. The Yankees need help in their outfield and appear to be among the teams aggressively searching for pitching help, both in the rotation as well as in the bullpen. LA can't help them at catcher given that they just sent Logan O'Hoppe packing, but New York's other items on their shopping list do have potential options on the Angels.

In fact, there is speculation floating around right now that the Yankees are interested in Jo Adell in the wake of some unfortunate injury updates regarding Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger.

Angels could be in the catbird seat if the Yankees do seek a trade for Jo Adell at the deadline

With the Yankees in position to win the AL East, you can bet that they are willing to use their trade assets to make a push at the deadline. They also know that with Judge out for the foreseeable future with his lingering rib injury, and Bellinger getting placed on the IL with a hamstring injury, they are not going to get enough offense from their outfield to get where they want to go this season.

Enter the Angels and Adell. Yes, it is absolutely true that Adell is a flawed player whose production on both sides of the ball has been wildly inconsistent in his MLB career. However, Adell's upside is undeniable, and he still hits lefties very well. Considering the total lack of quality bats with team control available on the trade market, Adell sticks out as a potential target, especially with the Angels openly shopping him around.

Thankfully, the Yankees also have enough variety in assets to make assembling a potential Adell trade easier. The only real question is how much New York will have to give up to address their catching problems and if that pursuit could impact their ability to make trades to address other roster holes. However, it sure seems like the Angels and Yankees could be a match at the deadline at the moment.