Angels History: Blue Jays trade washed up outfielder to LAA for future champion

On this day in 2011, the Angels pulled off a move that they would kick themselves over for some time. After failing to land marquee free agents like Carl Crawford and Adrian Beltre, then GM, Tony Reagins, sent Mike Napoli and Juan Rivera to the Toronto Blue Jays for Vernon Wells. Wells was coming off of his third All-Star Game appearance, and had just clubbed 31 home runs the season prior.

It just goes to show that a willingness to spend money is not always the wisest move. It took a long time for the Angels to learn this lesson, and they might yet have figured it out (despite many fans still clamoring to burn money just because). Wells had four-years and $86 million remaining on his contract, but would only last two more seasons with the Halos. Even though Wells was able to a respectable 25 home runs that season, he ranked dead last amongst the position players in bWAR by slashing .218/.248/.412/.660. Ironically, they traded Napoli due to defensive concerns and yet Wells' defense was completely shot.

Imagine trading a 28-year-old player who just led your team in home runs? Well, that is exactly what Reagins did with Napoli. Then Toronto GM, Alex Anthopolous, certainly bested Reagins in this deal. However, he would blow it right away because he turned around and traded Napoli to the Texas Rangers for Frank Francisco. Napoli would appear in his first World Series that season with Texas. Napoli ended up winning the 2013 World Series with the Red Sox, and appearing in the championship one last time with Cleveland in 2016.

Of all the trades Angels fans wish the team could take back, this might have to be the first on the list. Why? Mike Trout would make his MLB debut that very season. Keeping Napoli and retaining tens of millions of dollars that were wasted on Wells would have helped provide Trout with a more formidable supporting cast. Wells only played two seasons with the Angels, then one more with the New York Yankees in 2013 before retiring. Despite this horrible trade and missing the playoffs, the Angels still managed to finish 86-76. Tony Reagins ended up resigning at the end of the season, and he was replaced by Jerry Dipoto. They wasted fantastic seasons in 2011 by Jered Weaver, Dan Haren, Peter Bourjos, and Howie Kendrick.

