Ranking each of the last 10 Angels first round draft picks from worst to best
With the MLB Draft beginning tonight, let's take a trip down memory lane at some recent Angels first-round draft picks
8) Jo Adell: 10th overall, 2017 MLB Draft
Jo Adell was the Angels' first-round pick in 2017 coming straight out of high school and of course, he's disappointed.
Adell played well in the minors but never really dominated, yet the Angels rushed him to the big leagues for him to debut in the 2020 season. To the surprise of mostly nobody, Adell really struggled in the 38 games he played in that shortened season, and that put him on the bad side of a whole bunch of fans.
He played in 161 MLB games through his first three seasons and slashed .215/.260/.356 with 15 home runs and 60 RBI in 557 plate appearances. He got pretty much a full season's worth of at-bats through his first three seasons and didn't do much with them. 15 home runs isn't bad, but he struck out way too much and it's very hard to justify playing a guy who got on base 26% of the time.
This season, the Angels traded for Hunter Renfroe to in part, ensure that Adell would be in the minors. He wasn't even their first man up from AAA as Mickey Moniak came up before he did. Adell responded by having his best minor league season yet, hitting 23 home runs in 72 games before earning the call-up when Mike Trout went down with injury.
Adell's talent is very easy to spot. He has blazing speed and can hit a ball .500 feet. The only question which he has yet to answer even in the minors is if he can actually put the ball in play enough to be a good MLB hitter.
With Trout out, Adell is getting his first regular action of this season and he's done pretty well so far. Hopefully he can find a way to stick in the outfield somewhere, whether it's with the Angels or with another team. For now, his MLB production makes him among the worst Angels picks in the last decade.