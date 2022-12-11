Ranking the 10 best free agents still available for the Angels to target
1) Ranking the best FA's still available for the Angels to target: Carlos Correa
I understand it's extremely unlikely, but I'm hoping to manifest it. Carlos Correa coming to Anaheim would make the kind of statement this franchise has lacked for years.
As mentioned prior, the need for a shortstop is glaring, and to some, Carlos Correa is of the four free agent shortstops who were available. I personally don't believe he's better than Trea Turner, but he's not so far off. The Angels would obviously be very fortunate to land this guy.
Correa was a free agent last offseason and signed a short-term deal with the Twins that included an opt out after the first year.
Correa ended up opting out after slashing .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI in 136 games. He had a 140 OPS+ and lived up to the lofty expectations the Twins put on his shoulders.
Can you imagine a 2-3-4-5 of some order including Trout, Ohtani, Rendon, and Correa?
Where Correa did take a step back was with his defense. After winning a Gold and Platinum Glove in 2021, he ranked in the 18th percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant this past season. He also went from 20 DRS in 2021 which is absurd to just 3 DRS this past season which is nothing special.
With that being said, Correa has been a great defender in the past and it's very possible he has a better showing in 2023 and beyond. He's 28 years old and should command a lot of years on the market, especially after Bogaerts and Turner, two players who are older than Correa, got 11 years.
Again, I don't see this as likely at all. I don't even think the Angels have been linked to Correa. If they were to shock the world and sign him they'd sign a superstar to play shortstop for the next decade or so and really show Shohei Ohtani that the Angels are trying to compete in 2023 and beyond.