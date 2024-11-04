Who will solve the Angels' second base problem heading into 2025?

The Los Angeles Angels have a second base problem. Their -1.2 second basemen fWAR was the second worst mark in MLB last season. They used seven second basemen last season: Luis Rengifo, Jack López, Luis Guillorme, Michael Stefanic, Keston Hiura, Kyren Paris, and Brandon Drury. Rengifo is incredibly injury-prone, López and Stefanic were just removed from the 40-man roster and their Angels statuses are in doubt, Guillorme is gone, Hiura and Drury are free agents, and Paris has been highly ineffective.

Rengifo, if he can stay on the field, might need to filter in at third base more than ever before. Anthony Rendon might be cut after Spring Training, given how he is a shell of his former self. They could use Eric Wagaman at third more, but there are certainly better options than that. Rengifo was in trade rumors at the trade deadline last season, and those have swirled into the offseason too. However, the Angels are incredibly thin at second base already, so Rengifo is assuredly more valuable to the Angels than any other team. Oddly enough, the Angels' third base problem needs to be solved before they can turn to second.

Is there a perfect fit for the Angels' second base problem?

Angels fans are clamoring for Perry Minasian to consider signing Gleyber Torres in free agency. Torres' potential for a reunion with the Yankees depends highly on whether or not they can bring back both Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole. If they are able to bring both of them back, they will be spending close to $1 billion on those two players alone. The Angels will likely be competing with New York, the Toronto Blue Jays, and Perry Minasian's brother Zack's San Francisco Giants for Torres' services (if they even attempt a bid for him).

As of now, the Angels' second base options for 2024 are Luis Rengifo, Christian Moore, and Scott Kingery. Moore making the Opening Day roster is incredibly in-play, given how Minasian has sped along the development of players like Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel. A Neto-Moore double play duo would fire up Angels Nation, and start the two middle infielders' defensive chemistry early. The 22-year-old's early Minor League returns were incredibly promising, slashing .322/.378/.533/.911 in 23 AA games.

Kingery is not yet on the 40-man roster, but that is an inevitability. The 30-year-old former top prospect was assigned to AAA Salt Lake, but should find his way back to the big leagues for the first time since 2022. Kingery could fill the ever-important utility man role for the Angels in 2025.

Could the Angels trade for Brandon Lowe or Nolan Gorman? What about Luis Arráez? Do not rule anything out, Perry will continue to wheel and deal this offseason.