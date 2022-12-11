Ranking the 10 best free agents still available for the Angels to target
The Los Angeles Angels have made four moves to upgrade what was a 73-win team this past season. They signed Tyler Anderson to help out in the rotation. They traded for Gio Urshela to help with their infield depth. They traded for Hunter Renfroe to start in right field and supply a ton of power. They signed Carlos Estevez to be a high-leverage arm this bullpen was missing.
Those moves were good, and the Angels should be complimented on their offseason so far. They've identified holes and filled them. While that's all great, the work here is not done. The Angels are the third or fourth-best team in this division right now. There're still more holes to fill.
Most of the top-tier free agents are gone but there're still some good players left. Here are the ten best I think the Halos should target.
10) Ranking the best FA's still available for the Angels to target: Jean Segura
Jean Segura was once an Angel. He went hitless in three at bats as an Angel in 2012. Could we see a reunion?
Segura came up as a shortstop, so he could play there. Another option is slotting him in at second and trading Luis Rengifo who has generated a ton of interest.
Segura is not a flashy name, but he's a professional hitter. He gets on base at a decent clip, doesn't strike out much, and won't lose them a game in the field. He's just a very steady player.
The 32-year-old dealt with injuries this past season which limited him to 98 games but he has been durable for most of his career, playing in at least 125 games from 2013-2021 with the exception of the 60-game shortened season.
If the Halos were to sign Segura it's possible we'd see him play some shortstop as well as second base.
Is it possible for Rengifo to improve? Definitely. I personally am not a huge fan of his offensive profile and don't like his defense at second base. I think Segura is a better player and one I'd be interested in seeing the Angels sign.